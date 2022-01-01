Hampden Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Hampden

Toki Tako image

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Rice Box
mushroom, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
Corn Cheese$6.00
*vegetarian/gluten friendly
3 SSAM FOR $13$13.00
Choose any 3 ssam for $13
More about Toki Tako
Papi's Tacos image

 

Papi's Tacos

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
Quesadilla$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Solo
tacos one by one
3 Taco Platter$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
Taco Salad$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
More about Holy Frijoles

