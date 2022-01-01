Hampden Mexican restaurants you'll love
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mushroom Rice Box
mushroom, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
|Corn Cheese
|$6.00
*vegetarian/gluten friendly
|3 SSAM FOR $13
|$13.00
Choose any 3 ssam for $13
Papi's Tacos
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Popular items
|Mission-Style Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
|Enchiladas
|$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Taco Solo
tacos one by one
|3 Taco Platter
|$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!