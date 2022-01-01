Bulgogi in Hampden
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Beef Bulgogi Tako
|$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a flour tortilla
|Beef Bulgogi Rice Box
|$14.00
bulgogi ribeye, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chillies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
|Beef Bulgogi Ssam
|$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Bulgogi Po Boy
|$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)
|Bulgogi Banh Mi
|$10.00
French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)