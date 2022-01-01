Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Hampden restaurants that serve bulgogi

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Bulgogi Tako$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a flour tortilla
Beef Bulgogi Rice Box$14.00
bulgogi ribeye, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chillies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
Beef Bulgogi Ssam$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
More about Toki Tako
The Local Fry image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Po Boy$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)
Bulgogi Banh Mi$10.00
French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)
More about The Local Fry

