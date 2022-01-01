Burritos in Hampden
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Aztec Burrito
|$12.99
Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with both red and green chili sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, salsa fresca and crema drizzle.
Papi's Tacos
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Mission-Style Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Taco Solo
tacos one by one
|3 Taco Platter
|$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!