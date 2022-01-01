Burritos in Hampden

Hampden restaurants that serve burritos

Aztec Burrito image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Aztec Burrito$12.99
Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with both red and green chili sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, salsa fresca and crema drizzle.
More about Golden West Cafe
Mission-Style Burrito image

 

Papi's Tacos

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Solo
tacos one by one
3 Taco Platter$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
Taco Salad$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
More about Holy Frijoles

