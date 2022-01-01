Chicken curry in Hampden
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Curry Chicken Bowl
|$20.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ chicken
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chicken Curry Tacos (2) (DF)
|$14.00
Taco made with our house special Chicken Curry, pickled onions and a drizzle of house-made spicy mayo
|Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF)
|$18.00
OUR HOUSE SPECIALTY! Chicken, slow cooked in a tomato-onion sauce with spices. Served with Basmati Rice.