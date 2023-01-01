Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn soup in
Hampden
/
Baltimore
/
Hampden
/
Corn Soup
Hampden restaurants that serve corn soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
Avg 4.5
(534 reviews)
SOUP OF THE DAY: POBLANO CORN CHOWDER
$5.00
More about Chuck's Trading Post
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
Avg 4
(134 reviews)
Sweet Corn Soup
$7.00
Sweet corn, soft tofu
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
Browse other tasty dishes in Hampden
Scallops
Chai Lattes
Huevos Rancheros
Boneless Wings
Pad Thai
Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Shrimp Tacos
More near Hampden to explore
Fells Point
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Federal Hill
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
SBIC
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Highlandtown
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Charles North
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(755 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston