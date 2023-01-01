Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Hampden restaurants that serve corn soup

Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
SOUP OF THE DAY: POBLANO CORN CHOWDER$5.00
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Soup$7.00
Sweet corn, soft tofu
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

