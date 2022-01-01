Crab cakes in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve crab cakes
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, crinkle fries
|Big Crab Cake
|$47.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
|Little Crab Cake
|$35.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Wicked Crab Cake
|$29.00
Housemade lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on brioche bun with tartar or cocktail sauce
|Single Crab Cake
|$32.00
8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce
|Double Crab Cake
|$45.00
2 8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce