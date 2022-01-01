Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, crinkle fries
Big Crab Cake$47.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
Little Crab Cake$35.00
lobster mac and cheese, charred asparagus with sun-dried tomato gremolata, tartar
More about The Food Market
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wicked Crab Cake$29.00
Housemade lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on brioche bun with tartar or cocktail sauce
Single Crab Cake$32.00
8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Double Crab Cake$45.00
2 8oz of Lump crab, choice of two sides served with tartar or cocktail sauce
More about Wicked Sisters

