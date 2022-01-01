Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Hampden

Go
Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden restaurants that serve curry chicken

Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Bowl$20.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ chicken
More about Wicked Sisters
Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF) image

TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Tacos (2) (DF)$14.00
Taco made with our house special Chicken Curry, pickled onions and a drizzle of house-made spicy mayo
Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF)$18.00
OUR HOUSE SPECIALTY! Chicken, slow cooked in a tomato-onion sauce with spices. Served with Basmati Rice.
More about The Verandah Kitchen

Map

Map

