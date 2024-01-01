Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Hampden restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Ekiben - Ekiben Hampden

911 W 36th st, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$8.99
Grassfed beef, cheese, pho spices, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw.
More about Ekiben - Ekiben Hampden
Item pic

TAPAS

The Verandah in Hampden

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kathi Roll (Contains Egg)$12.00
This street food originated at the famous Nizam’s café in Kolkata. egg parotta or wrap + chicken, onion, green peppers + sprinkle of chaat masala + vinegared chillies (1 Roll) DF
More about The Verandah in Hampden

