Egg sandwiches in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Chuck's Trading Post
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$6.00
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Steak, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
|$17.99
Terras Major cooked to perfection, with scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on fresh ciabatta. Served with hash browns.
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich w/hash browns
|$10.99
Applewood smoked bacon, with scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns.