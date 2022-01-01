Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.99
House made cinnamon bread topped with vanilla creme fraiche and your choice of apple, Banana Walnut, or Blueberry sautéed in honey butter.
Kids French Toast$6.00
Kids Vegan French Toast$7.00
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

 

Papi's Hampden - Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH TOAST$10.00
More about Papi's Hampden - Hampden
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market - in Hampden

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lazy French Toast$15.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar, condensed milk, all cut for you so you can simply start eating, with some bacon on the plate
French Toast Dippers$10.00
tempura battered, maple cream cheese fondue
More about The Food Market - in Hampden

