French toast in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve french toast
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|French Toast
|$11.99
House made cinnamon bread topped with vanilla creme fraiche and your choice of apple, Banana Walnut, or Blueberry sautéed in honey butter.
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
|Kids Vegan French Toast
|$7.00
More about The Food Market - in Hampden
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market - in Hampden
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Lazy French Toast
|$15.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar, condensed milk, all cut for you so you can simply start eating, with some bacon on the plate
|French Toast Dippers
|$10.00
tempura battered, maple cream cheese fondue