Fried chicken sandwiches in Hampden

Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House pickle-brined fried chicken, honey sriracha, and house pickles, on a Cunningham’s roll.