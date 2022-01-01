Fried chicken sandwiches in Hampden

Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
More about Rocket to Venus
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House pickle-brined fried chicken, honey sriracha, and house pickles, on a Cunningham’s roll.

More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar

