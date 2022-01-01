Grits in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve grits
More about Chuck's Trading Post
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Creamy grits, blackened shrimp, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, spinach and corn
|CHEESY GRITS
|$3.00
|CREAMY CHEESY BACON GRITS
|$5.00
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
ROCKET TO VENUS
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Cheese Grits
|$14.00
cajun beurre blanc \\ cheese grits
More about The Food Market
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
cajun thyme cream, cheddar grits, andouille sausage chips
|Side of Grits
|$5.00