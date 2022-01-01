Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Hampden

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Creamy grits, blackened shrimp, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, spinach and corn
CHEESY GRITS$3.00
CREAMY CHEESY BACON GRITS$5.00
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Rocket to Venus image

 

ROCKET TO VENUS

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Cheese Grits$14.00
cajun beurre blanc \\ cheese grits
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP and Grits$19.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
cajun thyme cream, cheddar grits, andouille sausage chips
Side of Grits$5.00
More about The Food Market
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Gouda Grits$10.00
More about Wicked Sisters

