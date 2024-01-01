Huevos rancheros in Hampden

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Flour or corn tortilla, beans, jack cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and two eggs any style
VEGAN Huevos Rancheros$15.99
Flour or corn tortilla, beans, vegan cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and scrambled JUST Egg.
GF Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Corn tortilla, beans, jack cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and two eggs any style
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$13.00
CORN TORTILLAS TOPPED WITH CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, OVER EASY EGGS, REFRIED CHARRO BEANS, AVOCADO, QUESO FRESCO AND RANCHERO SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF LONGANIZA SAUSAGE
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden

