Huevos rancheros in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.99
Flour or corn tortilla, beans, jack cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and two eggs any style
|VEGAN Huevos Rancheros
|$15.99
Flour or corn tortilla, beans, vegan cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and scrambled JUST Egg.
|GF Huevos Rancheros
|$10.99
Corn tortilla, beans, jack cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and two eggs any style