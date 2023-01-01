Nachos in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve nachos
More about Golden West Cafe
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|GF Nacho Salad
|$11.99
House-made tortilla chips topped with chopped red leaf lettuce, your choice of beans, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with guacamole, salsa fresca, a side of sour cream and ranch dressing or our own house-made hot sauce.
|Beyond Vegan Nachos
|$14.85
Corn tortillas topped with Beyond seasoned meat, salsa fresca, guacamole, vegan nacho cheese, and and avocado crema
|Green Chile Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|420 Nacho Burger
|$17.00
Double Cheeseburger with house made nacho cheese, faux-ritos, beer cheese, avocado, pickled jalapenos, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & pub sauce. Served with house Old Bay chips
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
Papi's Tacos Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|FAJITA CHICKEN NACHOS
|$16.00
TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR, FAJITA PEPPERS & ONIONS, SEASONED CHICKEN, HOUSE GUAC, PICO & CREMA
|Gringo Nachos
|$10.00
House-fried corn tortilla chips layered with frijoles refritos, jalapenos, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chihuahua, and crema Mexicana.
|Kids Nachos