Nachos in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Hampden restaurants that serve nachos

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Nacho Salad$11.99
House-made tortilla chips topped with chopped red leaf lettuce, your choice of beans, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with guacamole, salsa fresca, a side of sour cream and ranch dressing or our own house-made hot sauce.
Beyond Vegan Nachos$14.85
Corn tortillas topped with Beyond seasoned meat, salsa fresca, guacamole, vegan nacho cheese, and and avocado crema
Green Chile Chicken Nachos$11.00
More about Golden West Cafe
Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
420 Nacho Burger$17.00
Double Cheeseburger with house made nacho cheese, faux-ritos, beer cheese, avocado, pickled jalapenos, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & pub sauce. Served with house Old Bay chips
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA CHICKEN NACHOS$16.00
TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR, FAJITA PEPPERS & ONIONS, SEASONED CHICKEN, HOUSE GUAC, PICO & CREMA
Gringo Nachos$10.00
House-fried corn tortilla chips layered with frijoles refritos, jalapenos, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chihuahua, and crema Mexicana.
Kids Nachos
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos!$14.00
TORTILLA CHIPS, CHEDDAR JACK + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE,
SALSA PICANTE, JALAPEÑOS, BLACK OLIVES, SOUR CREAM, GUAC
More about Holy Frijoles

