Pies in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden restaurants that serve pies

Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VT Gingerbread Whoopie Pie$6.00
Whoopi Pie Vegan$7.00
Frito Pie$7.99
A bowl of fritos topped with beans, cheese, salsa fresca and your choice of red, green, or xmas sauce. Add a protein for a small up charge.
More about Golden West Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Hand Pie$12.00
Shredded Cuban pork & ham with dijon, melty Swiss, & house pickles all wrapped up in a flakey pastry pocket.

Sweet Potato Hand Pie (SPECIAL)$9.00
Puff pastry stuffed with sweet potato, cream cheese, & honey with black currant chutney
Mushroom & Chèvre Hand Pie (SPECIAL)$9.00
Puff pastry stuffed with Laura Chenel chèvre & mushrooms sautéed with garlic, shallots, & white wine.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHIPOTLE POT PIE$18.00
HOT SKILLET FILLED WITH CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, CHAYOTE, NOPALES, PEPPERS & ONIONS, COTIJA CHEESE ALL SIMMERED IN A CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE & TOPPED WITH A FLAKY PASTRY
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peaches & Cream Pie$12.00
Millionaires Pie$10.00
deluxe nuts, vanilla ice cream, orange zest
More about The Food Market
More about The Food Market
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicky Chicky Pot Pie$22.00
Deep dish roasted chicken, creamy corn, carrots, celery, haricot verts, onions, crispy rosemary butter puffed pastry
More about Wicked Sisters

