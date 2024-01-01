Pies in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve pies
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|VT Gingerbread Whoopie Pie
|$6.00
|Whoopi Pie Vegan
|$7.00
|Frito Pie
|$7.99
A bowl of fritos topped with beans, cheese, salsa fresca and your choice of red, green, or xmas sauce. Add a protein for a small up charge.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Cuban Hand Pie
|$12.00
Shredded Cuban pork & ham with dijon, melty Swiss, & house pickles all wrapped up in a flakey pastry pocket.
|Sweet Potato Hand Pie (SPECIAL)
|$9.00
Puff pastry stuffed with sweet potato, cream cheese, & honey with black currant chutney
|Mushroom & Chèvre Hand Pie (SPECIAL)
|$9.00
Puff pastry stuffed with Laura Chenel chèvre & mushrooms sautéed with garlic, shallots, & white wine.
Papi's Tacos Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|CHIPOTLE POT PIE
|$18.00
HOT SKILLET FILLED WITH CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, CHAYOTE, NOPALES, PEPPERS & ONIONS, COTIJA CHEESE ALL SIMMERED IN A CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE & TOPPED WITH A FLAKY PASTRY
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Peaches & Cream Pie
|$12.00
|Millionaires Pie
|$10.00
deluxe nuts, vanilla ice cream, orange zest
