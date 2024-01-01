Po boy in Hampden
Hampden restaurants that serve po boy
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$17.00
Blackened shrimp, old bay cabbage slaw, fried shallots, beer mustard, tomatoes, pickles, served with Old Bay chips.
More about The Local Fry
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Chicken Po Boy
|$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy chicken
|Tofu Po Boy
|$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy tofu cubes
|Catfish Po Boy
|$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and our southern fried catfish