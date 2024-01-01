Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Hampden restaurants that serve po boy

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$17.00
Blackened shrimp, old bay cabbage slaw, fried shallots, beer mustard, tomatoes, pickles, served with Old Bay chips.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Po Boy$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy chicken
Tofu Po Boy$10.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and crispy tofu cubes
Catfish Po Boy$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and our southern fried catfish
More about The Local Fry

