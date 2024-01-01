Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Hampden

Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden restaurants that serve pork belly

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Tako$4.50
steamed pork belly topped with fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, ssamjang on a flour tortilla
* contains shellfish
Pork Belly Rice Box$15.00
steamed pork belly, salad, fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
*contains shellfish
Pork Belly Ssam$4.50
steamed pork belly topped with fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
* contains shellfish
More about Toki Tako
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Sugar Pork Belly$14.00
petite greens, cherry tomatoes, pecans, bangin’ honey mustard vinaigrette
More about The Food Market

