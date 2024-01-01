Pork belly in Hampden
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Pork Belly Tako
|$4.50
steamed pork belly topped with fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, ssamjang on a flour tortilla
* contains shellfish
|Pork Belly Rice Box
|$15.00
steamed pork belly, salad, fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, garlic, chilies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
*contains shellfish
|Pork Belly Ssam
|$4.50
steamed pork belly topped with fresh shredded cabbage, kimchi slaw*, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
* contains shellfish