Highlandtown restaurants you'll love

More about Ground & Griddled
Ground & Griddled
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|What The Kitchen Eats
|$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, G&G Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar.
|Turkey Burrito!
|$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
|Almond Croissant
|$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
More about Snake Hill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|- O's Magic Chicken Sammy
|$12.00
Our new rotating special! Featuring a buttermilk brined chicken thigh, tossed in our ‘Orioles Magic’ sauce
(honey buffalo w/ Old Bay) , topped w/ onions rings, ranch dressing, & cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.
|- WINGS - Nighthawk
|$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Korean style sweet & sour BBQ.
|- Wings Orioles Magic
|$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay, honey, and buffalo sauce.
More about Franchesca's Empanada Cafe
EMPANADAS
Franchesca's Empanada Cafe
428 S Highland Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|2 Pupusa Combo
|$8.00
|3 Empanadas
|$10.00
|Cassava Filled w/Cheese Rolls
|$3.25
More about Sally O's
TAPAS
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Your New Favorite Wings
|$16.00
1 lb of garlic-buttermilk marinated wings, tossed in green buffalo and dressed with yellow sauce and fried garlic
|Impossible Smash Burger
|$18.00
just like our Highlandtown smash burger, only made with Impossible "meat" (specify vegan)
|The Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk-garlic-herb
marinated chicken thigh,
white bbq, shredded lettuce, pimento cheese, sweet-hot pickles