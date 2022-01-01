Highlandtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Highlandtown restaurants
Toast

Highlandtown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Highlandtown restaurants

Ground & Griddled image

 

Ground & Griddled

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
What The Kitchen Eats$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, G&G Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar.
Turkey Burrito!$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
Almond Croissant$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
More about Ground & Griddled
Snake Hill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
- O's Magic Chicken Sammy$12.00
Our new rotating special! Featuring a buttermilk brined chicken thigh, tossed in our ‘Orioles Magic’ sauce
(honey buffalo w/ Old Bay) , topped w/ onions rings, ranch dressing, & cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.
- WINGS - Nighthawk$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Korean style sweet & sour BBQ.
- Wings Orioles Magic$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay, honey, and buffalo sauce.
More about Snake Hill
Franchesca's Empanada Cafe image

EMPANADAS

Franchesca's Empanada Cafe

428 S Highland Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Pupusa Combo$8.00
3 Empanadas$10.00
Cassava Filled w/Cheese Rolls$3.25
More about Franchesca's Empanada Cafe
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Your New Favorite Wings$16.00
1 lb of garlic-buttermilk marinated wings, tossed in green buffalo and dressed with yellow sauce and fried garlic
Impossible Smash Burger$18.00
just like our Highlandtown smash burger, only made with Impossible "meat" (specify vegan)
The Southern Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk-garlic-herb
marinated chicken thigh,
white bbq, shredded lettuce, pimento cheese, sweet-hot pickles
More about Sally O's
Map

More near Highlandtown to explore

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston