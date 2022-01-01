Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hollins Market restaurants you'll love

Go
Hollins Market restaurants
Toast

Hollins Market's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Hollins Market restaurants

Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$12.95
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
6 Wings$7.75
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
- Chocolate Cake$6.95
Colossal  layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
More about Zella's Pizzeria
The Back Yard image

 

The Back Yard

131 S Schroeder St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Back Yard
Mulberry's image

 

Mulberry's

26 S. Arlington Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Mulberry's
Map

More near Hollins Market to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston