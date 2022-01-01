Inner Harbor restaurants you'll love

Go
Inner Harbor restaurants
Toast

Inner Harbor's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Scroll right

Must-try Inner Harbor restaurants

Bon Fresco - Baltimore image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey$8.50
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Grilled Veggies$8.00
grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette
Drip Coffee$2.25
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$20.00
Nachos$14.00
Celery$1.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Ejji image

 

Ejji

711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiery Porky Noods$13.00
Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally craft beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed spicy ground pork, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.
Fiery Shiitake Noods$13.00
Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed Shiitake mushrooms, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.
The Wet Bird$15.00
5 Spice chicken bone broth, grilled chicken (thigh), charred tomatoes, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, bonito flakes (smoked tuna) and finished with Sichuan pepper oil. Our Hand pulled beer noodles are infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery.
* Our Chicken Broth has traces of shiitake mushrooms!
More about Ejji
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
BLK Swan image

 

BLK Swan

1302 Fleet St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about BLK Swan
Restaurant banner

 

Hard Water Bar and Grill

902 s charles st, baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
fried Pickles$11.00
More about Hard Water Bar and Grill
Map

More near Inner Harbor to explore

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston