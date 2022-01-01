Inner Harbor restaurants you'll love
Inner Harbor's top cuisines
Must-try Inner Harbor restaurants
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey
|$8.50
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
|Grilled Veggies
|$8.00
grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
More about Tír Na Nóg
Tír Na Nóg
201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
|Nachos
|$14.00
|Celery
|$1.00
More about Ejji
Ejji
711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fiery Porky Noods
|$13.00
Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally craft beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed spicy ground pork, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.
|Fiery Shiitake Noods
|$13.00
Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed Shiitake mushrooms, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.
|The Wet Bird
|$15.00
5 Spice chicken bone broth, grilled chicken (thigh), charred tomatoes, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, bonito flakes (smoked tuna) and finished with Sichuan pepper oil. Our Hand pulled beer noodles are infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery.
* Our Chicken Broth has traces of shiitake mushrooms!
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter