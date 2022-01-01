Cake in Jones Falls Area

Go
Jones Falls Area restaurants
Toast

Jones Falls Area restaurants that serve cake

Crab Cake Entree image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Entree$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Map

More near Jones Falls Area to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston