Cake in Little Italy

Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Little Italy restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.25
Traditional rich, moist devil’s food cake, chocolate-frosted and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Stout Cake$26.00
Banana Walnut Coffee Cake$5.00
Chocolate Espresso Mousse Cake$5.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Amicci's of Little Italy image

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Choc Mousse Cake$6.00
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Item pic

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Cakes$9.00
Lightly Fried | Minced Shrimp | Sweet & Sour Sauce
More about My Thai Go

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
