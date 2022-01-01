Curry in Little Italy
Little Italy restaurants that serve curry
More about My Thai Go
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Coconut Milk | Red Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Palm Sugar | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Coconut Milk | Green Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Rhizome | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Coconut Milk | Panang Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Crushed Peanut | Broccoli | Carrots | Palm Sugar