Curry in Little Italy

Little Italy restaurants
Little Italy restaurants that serve curry

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry$15.00
Coconut Milk | Red Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Palm Sugar | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
Green Curry$15.00
Coconut Milk | Green Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Rhizome | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
Panang Curry$15.00
Coconut Milk | Panang Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Crushed Peanut | Broccoli | Carrots | Palm Sugar
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger Downtown

415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Ketchup$0.50
Curry, red pepper, spices in a ketchup base.
