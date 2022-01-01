Garlic cheese bread in Little Italy

Go
Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Little Italy restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Amicci's of Little Italy image

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
More about Amicci's of Little Italy

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Italy

Salmon

Map

More near Little Italy to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston