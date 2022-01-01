Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Locust Point Industrial Area restaurants you'll love

Go
Locust Point Industrial Area restaurants
Toast

Locust Point Industrial Area's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Locust Point Industrial Area restaurants

Diamondback Brewing Co. image

 

Diamondback Brewing Co.

1215 EAST FORT AVENUE, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soppressata$15.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend // Soppressata
Genovese$16.00
Pesto // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Prosciutto
Margherita$13.00
Red Sauce // Mozzarella // Fresh Basil // Olive Oil
More about Diamondback Brewing Co.
Barracudas image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Barracudas

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coddies$4.00
pan fried fresh cod, potato, mustard
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
Fried Chicken Tacos$14.00
avocado, cheddar, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, sour cream
More about Barracudas
Clean Juice image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

Clean Juice

1706 Whetstone Way, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)
More about Clean Juice

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Locust Point Industrial Area

Cake

Map

More near Locust Point Industrial Area to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (517 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston