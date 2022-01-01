Locust Point Industrial Area restaurants you'll love
More about Diamondback Brewing Co.
Diamondback Brewing Co.
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE, Baltimore
Popular items
Soppressata
$15.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend // Soppressata
Genovese
$16.00
Pesto // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Prosciutto
Margherita
$13.00
Red Sauce // Mozzarella // Fresh Basil // Olive Oil
More about Barracudas
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Barracudas
1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
Popular items
Coddies
$4.00
pan fried fresh cod, potato, mustard
Crab Cake Sandwich
$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
Fried Chicken Tacos
$14.00
avocado, cheddar, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, sour cream