Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mid - Govans

Go
Mid - Govans restaurants
Toast

Mid - Govans restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.00
Soft, chocolate cookie-cake sandwich with fluffy creme filling
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Trust

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HAWAII PIE-O$13.25
Thin crust with Red Sauce and 4-Cheese Blend, Crumbled Bacon, Fresh Pineapple and Sliced Canadian Bacon. Finished with a Drizzle of Hot Honey!!!!
More about The Pizza Trust
Item pic

 

Atwater's Belvedere

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scottish Chicken Pie$14.95
free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens
Pecan Pie$32.00
Spinach Feta Scottish Pie$13.95
Leeks, spinach, Atwater's Ayrshire feta, Yukon gold potatoes, chickpeas, red pepper & green olive tapenade wrapped in a savory pie crust. Served w/ a side of mixed greens & balsamic dressing
More about Atwater's Belvedere

Browse other tasty dishes in Mid - Govans

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Map

More near Mid - Govans to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (130 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston