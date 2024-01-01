Pies in Mid - Govans
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
Soft, chocolate cookie-cake sandwich with fluffy creme filling
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Trust
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|HAWAII PIE-O
|$13.25
Thin crust with Red Sauce and 4-Cheese Blend, Crumbled Bacon, Fresh Pineapple and Sliced Canadian Bacon. Finished with a Drizzle of Hot Honey!!!!
Atwater's Belvedere
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Scottish Chicken Pie
|$14.95
free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens
|Pecan Pie
|$32.00
|Spinach Feta Scottish Pie
|$13.95
Leeks, spinach, Atwater's Ayrshire feta, Yukon gold potatoes, chickpeas, red pepper & green olive tapenade wrapped in a savory pie crust. Served w/ a side of mixed greens & balsamic dressing