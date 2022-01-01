Midtown Belvedere bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Signora 16"
|$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
|Margherita 16"
|$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
PIZZA • GRILL
The Owl Bar
1 E Chase St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cuban Panini
|$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
|Belvedere Burger
|$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
|Original
|$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, Nashville pork hot sauce, pickled red onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), fries
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$16.00
premium shaved ribeye, sautéed onion, Cooper sharp whiz, sub roll, fries.
|Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese (vegetarian)
|$10.00
cavatappi noodles, white cheese sauce, herbs, onions, crunchy Cool Ranch Dorito topping. Super feeling.
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Single Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)