Midtown Belvedere bars & lounges you'll love

Noona's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signora 16"$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
Margherita 16"$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
Crispy Brussels$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
More about Noona's
The Owl Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

The Owl Bar

1 E Chase St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Panini$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
Belvedere Burger$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
Original$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
More about The Owl Bar
Wet City image

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, Nashville pork hot sauce, pickled red onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), fries
Ribeye Cheesesteak$16.00
premium shaved ribeye, sautéed onion, Cooper sharp whiz, sub roll, fries.
Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese (vegetarian)$10.00
cavatappi noodles, white cheese sauce, herbs, onions, crunchy Cool Ranch Dorito topping. Super feeling.
More about Wet City
The Brass Tap image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

