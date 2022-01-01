Bacon cheeseburgers in Midtown Belvedere
Midtown Belvedere restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Noona's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Bacon Pepper Jam Burger
|$16.00
2 Roseda beef patties, manchego, Aleppo pepper tamarind jam, applewood smoked bacon, crispy shallots
More about The Brass Tap
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)