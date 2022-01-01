Brisket in Midtown Belvedere

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket BBQ Krunkwrap$13.00
10hr smoked brisket, potato salad, cabbage, carrot, smoky BBQ sauce
More about Wet City
Item pic

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

