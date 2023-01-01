Cheesecake in Midtown Belvedere
Midtown Belvedere restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Making Out with Berry Cherry Cheesecake Crowler (16oz)
|$5.00
Fruited Sour ABV 5.5%
This sour has raspberry, blackberry, sweet cherry, and then it gets our cheesecake treatment, and a touch of lactose.
|Making Out w/ Berry Cherry Cheesecake 4pk
|$18.00
Fruited Sour ABV 5.5%
Our Making Out fruited sour series strives for a balance of sweet and sour. We add a level of fruit that maintains the beer’s structure as well as the optimal carbonation. This sour has raspberry, blackberry, sweet cherry, and then it gets our cheesecake treatment, and a touch of lactose.