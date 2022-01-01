Paninis in Midtown Belvedere
Midtown Belvedere restaurants that serve paninis
More about The Owl Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
The Owl Bar
1 E Chase St, Baltimore
|Cuban Panini
|$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
More about Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore
|Italian Panini
|$8.00
A modern twist on the deli classic - Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, arugula, and Violife provolone on a sesame loaf, pressed and melty. Also, we know technically in italian ‘panini’ is the plural of ‘panino.’ Don’t @ us.