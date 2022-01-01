Paninis in Midtown Belvedere

The Owl Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

The Owl Bar

1 E Chase St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Panini$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
More about The Owl Bar
Italian Panini image

 

Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Panini$8.00
A modern twist on the deli classic - Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, arugula, and Violife provolone on a sesame loaf, pressed and melty. Also, we know technically in italian ‘panini’ is the plural of ‘panino.’ Don’t @ us.
More about Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

