Pies in Midtown Belvedere

Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Apple Pie Kataifi
|$6.00
apple, phyllo dough, vanilla custard
|Apple Hand Pie
|$8.00
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
3128 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore
|Spinach Pie
|$8.00
Some of the best spinach pie in the city - and it's vegan! Try a slice with a side of vegan tzatziki. (V, contains nuts & gluten, tzatziki contains soy)
|Itty Bitty Berry Pies
|$5.50