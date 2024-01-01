Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Midtown Belvedere

Midtown Belvedere restaurants
Midtown Belvedere restaurants that serve pies

Wet City image

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie Kataifi$6.00
apple, phyllo dough, vanilla custard
Apple Hand Pie$8.00
More about Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
Consumer pic

 

Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

3128 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Pie$8.00
Some of the best spinach pie in the city - and it's vegan! Try a slice with a side of vegan tzatziki. (V, contains nuts & gluten, tzatziki contains soy)
Itty Bitty Berry Pies$5.50
More about Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

Map

Map

