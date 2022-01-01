Mount Vernon restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|French Riviera
|$13.00
wild mushrooms, roasted tomato, carmelized onion, goat cheese, herb aioli grilled in fresh barbari bread served with a side fatoosh salad.
(vegetarian)
|Lamb Bowl
|$15.00
lamb shawarma, freekeh grain, roasted cauliflower, chopped salad, classic hummus, pickled turnip, tahini sauce. served with soft pita
|Tunisian
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, pine nuts, croutons, dates, balsamic vinaigrette
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|French Fries
|$5.99
|Slice Cheese
|$3.99
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.99
STEAKS
Marie Louise Bistro
n.a, Baltimore
|Seafood Linguine
|$32.00
|Wings
|$10.00
|Pommes Frites
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|The Real MVP
|$11.95
The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order!
Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
|Avocado Salad
|$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|Green Chili Chicken
Verde Roasted Chicken
|3 Tacos
|$10.00
Your choice of 3 tacos!
|BYO 6 Pack
|$12.00
The Helmand
806 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Kaddo Borani
|$6.95
Pan fried & baked baby pumpkin, seasoned w/sugar and served on yogurt garlic sauce
|Bowlawni
|$6.95
|Chicken Kabob
|$16.95
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
sourdough, olive oil, chili flakes
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, sesame roll
|Cold Brew
|$3.25
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.