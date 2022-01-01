Mount Vernon restaurants you'll love

Mount Vernon restaurants
Toast

Mount Vernon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Mount Vernon restaurants

Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Riviera$13.00
wild mushrooms, roasted tomato, carmelized onion, goat cheese, herb aioli grilled in fresh barbari bread served with a side fatoosh salad.
(vegetarian)
Lamb Bowl$15.00
lamb shawarma, freekeh grain, roasted cauliflower, chopped salad, classic hummus, pickled turnip, tahini sauce. served with soft pita
Tunisian$15.00
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, pine nuts, croutons, dates, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Cafe Fili
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.99
Slice Cheese$3.99
Buffalo Wings$10.99
More about Never On Sunday
Marie Louise Bistro image

STEAKS

Marie Louise Bistro

n.a, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seafood Linguine$32.00
Wings$10.00
Pommes Frites
More about Marie Louise Bistro
Fishnet image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Real MVP$11.95
The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order!
Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.
Fish & Chips$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
Avocado Salad$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
More about Fishnet
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Chili Chicken
Verde Roasted Chicken
3 Tacos$10.00
Your choice of 3 tacos!
BYO 6 Pack$12.00
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
The Helmand image

 

The Helmand

806 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kaddo Borani$6.95
Pan fried & baked baby pumpkin, seasoned w/sugar and served on yogurt garlic sauce
Bowlawni$6.95
Chicken Kabob$16.95
More about The Helmand
Dooby's image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.50
sourdough, olive oil, chili flakes
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, sesame roll
Cold Brew$3.25
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
More about Dooby's
Neo Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Neo Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Pinch

520 Park Ave Space J, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12 Dumplings$14.00
Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.
More about Pinch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Vernon

Salmon

French Fries

