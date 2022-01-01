Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Mount Vernon

Go
Mount Vernon restaurants
Toast

Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chocolate cake

The Helmand image

 

The Helmand

806 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless chocolate cake$7.50
More about The Helmand
Dooby's image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake$7.00
chocolate cake with mascarpone & salted caramel layers
More about Dooby's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Vernon

Turkey Clubs

French Toast

Cappuccino

Paninis

Chorizo Burritos

Quesadillas

Baklava

Cheesecake

Map

More near Mount Vernon to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston