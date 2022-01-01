Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Mount Vernon

Go
Mount Vernon restaurants
Toast

Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
Chorizo, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and lettuce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
Ground Mexican sausage (Chorizo), rice, beans, pico, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Burrito$15.00
chorizo, applewood bacon, eggs, white cheddar, pico-corn salsa, wasabi crema
More about Dooby's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Vernon

Paninis

Mac And Cheese

French Toast

Quesadillas

Calamari

Avocado Toast

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Mount Vernon to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston