Dumplings in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Pinch
Pinch
520 Park Ave Space J, Baltimore
|Dumpling Feast (30)
|$32.00
Get enough to share. Choose up to 3 of our classic signature dumpling fillings.
|6 Famous Crab Dumplings (Fried Only)
|$14.00
“Tender little boo thangs” - Daym Drops
|12 Dumplings
|$14.00
Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.
More about Dooby's
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Fried Kimchi Pork Dumplings
|$7.50
kimchi, ground pork, bean sprouts, sweet soy ginger sauce, scallions, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
|Tofu Mushroom Dumplings
|$7.50
marinated tofu, roasted oyster mushroom, scallion, ssamjang sauce, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
|Chesapeake Dumplings
|$9.50
scallop, shrimp, crab, spicy gochujang aioli, scallion, pickled vegetables