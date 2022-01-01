Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve dumplings

Pinch

520 Park Ave Space J, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dumpling Feast (30)$32.00
Get enough to share. Choose up to 3 of our classic signature dumpling fillings.
6 Famous Crab Dumplings (Fried Only)$14.00
“Tender little boo thangs” - Daym Drops
12 Dumplings$14.00
Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.
SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Kimchi Pork Dumplings$7.50
kimchi, ground pork, bean sprouts, sweet soy ginger sauce, scallions, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
Tofu Mushroom Dumplings$7.50
marinated tofu, roasted oyster mushroom, scallion, ssamjang sauce, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
Chesapeake Dumplings$9.50
scallop, shrimp, crab, spicy gochujang aioli, scallion, pickled vegetables
