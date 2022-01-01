Salmon in Mount Vernon

Go
Mount Vernon restaurants
Toast

Mount Vernon restaurants that serve salmon

Marie Louise Bistro image

STEAKS

Marie Louise Bistro

n.a, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pistachio Salmon$22.00
More about Marie Louise Bistro
Grilled Salmon Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.00
A 6-ounce cut of our freshest salmon, grilled to tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
Salmon Bowl$12.95
A 6 ounce cut of our freshest salmon grilled to tenderness and served over a bed of crispy salad greens and jasmine rice topped with corn, tomato, cilantro, sweet basil oil and green onion
More about Fishnet

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Vernon

French Fries

Map

More near Mount Vernon to explore

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston