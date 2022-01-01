Salmon in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve salmon
More about Fishnet
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
A 6-ounce cut of our freshest salmon, grilled to tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.95
A 6 ounce cut of our freshest salmon grilled to tenderness and served over a bed of crispy salad greens and jasmine rice topped with corn, tomato, cilantro, sweet basil oil and green onion