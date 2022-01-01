Remington restaurants you'll love

Toast

Remington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Korean
Soul Food
Must-try Remington restaurants

R. House image

TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

R. House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
Summer Love$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
Murder Hornet$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
More about R. House
BRD - R.House image

 

BRD - R.House

301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$4.00
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
Angry Buffalo BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
More about BRD - R.House
Noisy Burger image

 

Noisy Burger

301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$10.00
American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Pickle + Ketchup + Mustard
Noisy Burger$10.00
Cheddar Cheese + Bacon + Sautéed Onions + Noisy Sauce
Meal$12.50
Burger + Side + Drink
More about Noisy Burger
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese (SM)$5.00
Southern delight made with 5 different cheeses. Guaranteed you'll want more.
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Fresh jumbo shrimp and smoked sausage sautéed in a rich, creamy creole sauce, served over cheesy southern grits.
Banana Puddin$7.00
Ice Box made Banana Puddin' that will have you coming back for more.
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean B.B.Q

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Short Rib (Kalbi)$17.95
Teriyaki Salmon$18.50
Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
More about Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
lamb smash burger$13.00
on a cheddar rosemary biscuit w. cheddar, romaine & crispy shallots
cider braised chicken w. onion jam$7.50
served on a buttermilk biscuit
chicken box (white)$14.00
breast & wing. brined, fried, drizzled with spicy honey. served with two sides.
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Molina Pizza image

PIZZA

Molina Pizza

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.7 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Pep$13.85
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Banana Peppers | Banana Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle
Pesto$13.75
Pesto | Spinach | Fresh Mozz | Melted Cherry Tomatoes | Parm
**Pest does not contain dairy (Vegan)**
Carnivore$15.00
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Meatball | Pancetta
More about Molina Pizza
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rainbow$17.95
Tuna, salmon, snapper, eel, shrimp, avocado, masago, cucumber, red onions, crunchy tempura flakes. Sauce: Classic Hawaiian Soy
Spicy Hawaiian$16.95
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, mango, tomato, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, fried garlic, almonds. Sauce: Spicy Hawaiian Mayo.
Lomi Lomi Salmon$15.95
Salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, mango, tomato, heart of palm, radish, wonton chips, sesame seeds, lime wedge. Sauce: lime vinaigrette
More about Hilo R House
Taharka Brothers image

 

Taharka Brothers

301 W 29th St #9, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single$4.24
Handpacked Pint$8.00
Pre Packaged Pint$7.00
More about Taharka Brothers
STEM Farm + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean BBQ Cauli & Rice Ⓥ$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower | Green Onion | Cilantro | Black Sesame | BASE: Brown Rice | SAUCE: Korean BBQ | Ⓥ
Curry Chickpea Stew Ⓥ / GF$9.75
Stew of Curry Chickpeas | Carrot | Tomatoes | Onion | Cilantro
Served over brown rice with Za’atar Naan
*Naan contains gluten*
Mezze Bowl Ⓥ$13.95
Crispy Falafel | Beet Hummus |Ⓥ Feta
Greek Olives | cucumber | tomato 
Red Onion | Za'atar Naan 
Base: Brown Rice + Mixed Greens
Dressing: Red wine Vinaigrette
SAUCE: Tahini
More about STEM Farm + Kitchen
Amano Taco image

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Taco - Pork$3.75
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
Queso Taco - Chorizo$4.25
Spicy Mexican Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
Burrito - Chicken$9.50
Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
More about Amano Taco
Main pic

 

R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery

301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery

