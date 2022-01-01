Remington restaurants you'll love
TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
R. House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mojito
|$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
|Summer Love
|$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
|Murder Hornet
|$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
BRD - R.House
301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
|Sweet Chili BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
|Angry Buffalo BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
Noisy Burger
301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.00
American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Pickle + Ketchup + Mustard
|Noisy Burger
|$10.00
Cheddar Cheese + Bacon + Sautéed Onions + Noisy Sauce
|Meal
|$12.50
Burger + Side + Drink
Creole Soul Restaurant
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese (SM)
|$5.00
Southern delight made with 5 different cheeses. Guaranteed you'll want more.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Fresh jumbo shrimp and smoked sausage sautéed in a rich, creamy creole sauce, served over cheesy southern grits.
|Banana Puddin
|$7.00
Ice Box made Banana Puddin' that will have you coming back for more.
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Boneless Short Rib (Kalbi)
|$17.95
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.50
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$14.00
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|lamb smash burger
|$13.00
on a cheddar rosemary biscuit w. cheddar, romaine & crispy shallots
|cider braised chicken w. onion jam
|$7.50
served on a buttermilk biscuit
|chicken box (white)
|$14.00
breast & wing. brined, fried, drizzled with spicy honey. served with two sides.
PIZZA
Molina Pizza
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Spicy Pep
|$13.85
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Banana Peppers | Banana Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle
|Pesto
|$13.75
Pesto | Spinach | Fresh Mozz | Melted Cherry Tomatoes | Parm
**Pest does not contain dairy (Vegan)**
|Carnivore
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Meatball | Pancetta
Hilo R House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$17.95
Tuna, salmon, snapper, eel, shrimp, avocado, masago, cucumber, red onions, crunchy tempura flakes. Sauce: Classic Hawaiian Soy
|Spicy Hawaiian
|$16.95
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, mango, tomato, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, fried garlic, almonds. Sauce: Spicy Hawaiian Mayo.
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$15.95
Salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, mango, tomato, heart of palm, radish, wonton chips, sesame seeds, lime wedge. Sauce: lime vinaigrette
Taharka Brothers
301 W 29th St #9, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Single
|$4.24
|Handpacked Pint
|$8.00
|Pre Packaged Pint
|$7.00
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Cauli & Rice Ⓥ
|$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower | Green Onion | Cilantro | Black Sesame | BASE: Brown Rice | SAUCE: Korean BBQ | Ⓥ
|Curry Chickpea Stew Ⓥ / GF
|$9.75
Stew of Curry Chickpeas | Carrot | Tomatoes | Onion | Cilantro
Served over brown rice with Za’atar Naan
*Naan contains gluten*
|Mezze Bowl Ⓥ
|$13.95
Crispy Falafel | Beet Hummus |Ⓥ Feta
Greek Olives | cucumber | tomato
Red Onion | Za'atar Naan
Base: Brown Rice + Mixed Greens
Dressing: Red wine Vinaigrette
SAUCE: Tahini
TACOS
Amano Taco
301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Queso Taco - Pork
|$3.75
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
|Queso Taco - Chorizo
|$4.25
Spicy Mexican Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
|Burrito - Chicken
|$9.50
Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla