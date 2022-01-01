Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Remington bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Remington restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Remington

Noisy Burger image

 

Noisy Burger

301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$10.00
American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Pickle + Ketchup + Mustard
Noisy Burger$10.00
Cheddar Cheese + Bacon + Sautéed Onions + Noisy Sauce
Meal$13.50
Burger + Side + Drink
More about Noisy Burger
R. House image

TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

R. House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Punch$8.00
Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
More about R. House
Main pic

 

R. House Pop-Up - Tio G's Empanadas & Latin Kitchen

301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about R. House Pop-Up - Tio G's Empanadas & Latin Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Remington

Salmon

Chili

Cornbread

Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Cobbler

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Remington to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston