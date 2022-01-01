Remington sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Remington
TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
R. House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mojito
|$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
|Summer Love
|$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
|Murder Hornet
|$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
BRD - R.House
301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
|Sweet Chili BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
|Angry Buffalo BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Cauli & Rice Ⓥ
|$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower | Green Onion | Cilantro | Black Sesame | BASE: Brown Rice | SAUCE: Korean BBQ | Ⓥ
|Curry Chickpea Stew Ⓥ / GF
|$9.75
Stew of Curry Chickpeas | Carrot | Tomatoes | Onion | Cilantro
Served over brown rice with Za’atar Naan
*Naan contains gluten*
|Mezze Bowl Ⓥ
|$13.95
Crispy Falafel | Beet Hummus |Ⓥ Feta
Greek Olives | cucumber | tomato
Red Onion | Za'atar Naan
Base: Brown Rice + Mixed Greens
Dressing: Red wine Vinaigrette
SAUCE: Tahini