Remington sandwich spots you'll love

R. House

TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

R. House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
Summer Love$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
Murder Hornet$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
More about R. House
BRD - R.House

 

BRD - R.House

301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$4.00
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
Angry Buffalo BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
More about BRD - R.House
STEM Farm + Kitchen

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean BBQ Cauli & Rice Ⓥ$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower | Green Onion | Cilantro | Black Sesame | BASE: Brown Rice | SAUCE: Korean BBQ | Ⓥ
Curry Chickpea Stew Ⓥ / GF$9.75
Stew of Curry Chickpeas | Carrot | Tomatoes | Onion | Cilantro
Served over brown rice with Za’atar Naan
*Naan contains gluten*
Mezze Bowl Ⓥ$13.95
Crispy Falafel | Beet Hummus |Ⓥ Feta
Greek Olives | cucumber | tomato 
Red Onion | Za'atar Naan 
Base: Brown Rice + Mixed Greens
Dressing: Red wine Vinaigrette
SAUCE: Tahini
More about STEM Farm + Kitchen
Main pic

 

R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery

301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery

