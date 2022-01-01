Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Remington

Go
Remington restaurants
Toast

Remington restaurants that serve bread pudding

Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
chocolate ginger bread pudding$6.00
sweet potato bread pudding w. molasses butter$6.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Remington

Salmon

Pudding

Curry

Cake

Chili

Honey Chicken

Shrimp Burritos

Burritos

Map

More near Remington to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston