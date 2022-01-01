Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Remington

Go
Remington restaurants
Toast

Remington restaurants that serve burritos

Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura and Eel Burrito$15.95
DIY Burrito 2 Proteins$15.95
DIY Burrito 1 Protein$13.95
More about Hilo R House
Item pic

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito - Shrimp$10.99
Seared shrimp cooked in Morita salsa, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
Burrito - Chorizo$10.49
Spicy Mexican chorizo, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
Burrito - Rajas$9.99
Vegetarian charred poblano peppers and onions, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
More about Amano Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Remington

Sweet Potato Fries

Honey Chicken

Cornbread

Pudding

Salmon

Cake

Cobbler

Shrimp Burritos

Map

More near Remington to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston