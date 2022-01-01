Burritos in Remington
Remington restaurants that serve burritos
Hilo R House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura and Eel Burrito
|$15.95
|DIY Burrito 2 Proteins
|$15.95
|DIY Burrito 1 Protein
|$13.95
TACOS
Amano Taco
301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore
|Burrito - Shrimp
|$10.99
Seared shrimp cooked in Morita salsa, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
|Burrito - Chorizo
|$10.49
Spicy Mexican chorizo, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
|Burrito - Rajas
|$9.99
Vegetarian charred poblano peppers and onions, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla