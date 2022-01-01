Cornbread in Remington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Creole Soul Restaurant
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cornbread
$5.00
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
Avg 4.6
(161 reviews)
cast iron cornbread with ramp butter
$6.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
