Riverside bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Riverside

Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
Grilled Ribeye Sandwich$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
More about Wiley Gunters
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
EVERYTHING PIZZA$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
More about Barfly’s
Amber image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prosciutto Flat$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
Pretzel Pieces$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
Wings$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
More about Amber
Idle Hour Baltimore image

 

Idle Hour Baltimore

201 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
February 5th Wine Tasting$54.50
This is a vaccinated only event that will be lifted to just 20 seats for everyone's safety. Abby Hopper will be our hostess, pouring six wines with accompanying food. Tickets are first come, first served and will sell out quickly!
More about Idle Hour Baltimore

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Riverside

Pretzels

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Riverside to explore

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston