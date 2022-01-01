Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Riverside

Riverside restaurants that serve chicken salad

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Platter$11.95
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
Chicken Salad$9.50
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Wedge of Romaine with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Crisp Bacon, Grape Tomatoes and Fresh Red Bell Peppers
More about Wiley Gunters
Item pic

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Pita$12.00
More about Amber

