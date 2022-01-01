Chicken salad in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve chicken salad
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$11.95
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Wedge of Romaine with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Crisp Bacon, Grape Tomatoes and Fresh Red Bell Peppers