Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Riverside

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast

Riverside restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$9.75
With our cajun seasoning
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$11.75
Chicken breast topped with ham and cheese
Chicken Sandwich$9.50
All white chicken meat
More about Southside Diner
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Slices of baked chicken breast topped with melted provolone, finely sliced onion, lettuce, pepperoncinis, house dressing on a toasted roll
More about Barfly’s
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Amber

Browse other tasty dishes in Riverside

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Tuna Salad

Hummus

Greek Salad

Salmon

Chili

Map

More near Riverside to explore

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

SBIC

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston