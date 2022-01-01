Chicken wraps in Riverside

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
More about Southside Diner
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
More about Wiley Gunters

