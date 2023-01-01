Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Riverside

Riverside restaurants
Riverside restaurants that serve hummus

Amber image

 

Amber - Locust Point

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Board$11.00
More about Amber - Locust Point
09267718-17e4-487b-960f-e2ede673bc83 image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$5.47
Blended dip with sesame seed paste, chick peas, garlic, lemon juice (served w/Pita)
Hummus LARGE$9.53
Hummus Jalapeno$6.04
More about Baba's Kitchen

