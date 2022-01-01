SBIC restaurants you'll love

SBIC restaurants
Must-try SBIC restaurants

Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smasher$15.00
(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
The Rowhouse Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Rowhouse Grille

1400 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rowhouse Burger$13.00
8 oz Creekstone Farms blend, burger patty, served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Add cheddar, American, Swiss, bleu cheese, provolone, smoked gouda, mozzarella, pepperjack for 50¢
Turkey Burger$14.00
6 oz ground turkey meat, melted pepperjack, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo on the side
Classic Reuben$13.00
Savals famous shaved Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, warmed together on rye toast and served with side pickle
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Curry Puff$7.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried sweet potatoes, onions, carrot, yellow curry powder served with sweet cucumber sauce
Tom Kha
Medium spicy - Creamy coconut milk, galangal broth, mushroom, tomato, chili paste, lime juice, scallion, cilantro
Spring Rolls$7.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Crispy deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli noodle, cabbage, taro root, carrot, celery served with pineapple sauce (3)
