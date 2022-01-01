Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
SBIC
/
Baltimore
/
SBIC
/
Burritos
SBIC restaurants that serve burritos
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
Avg 4.5
(26 reviews)
Cali Burrito
$15.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Rowhouse Grille
1400 Light St, Baltimore
Avg 4.2
(637 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
$15.00
More about The Rowhouse Grille
